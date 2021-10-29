Looking for fun activities this Halloween in Franklin County? Check out the Messenger’s guide to local events happening throughout the weekend.
St. Albans
Spooky Saturday will take over downtown St. Albans from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 30. Check out these activities happening in the city.
Pumpkin Carving Contest
When: 9-11 a.m.
Where: Taylor Park
Details: Join Northwest Farmers Market for a pumpkin carving contest for all ages. Contestants will come up with unique designs for the chance to win a farmers market goodie bag.
Spooky Saturday Organ Music
When: 12-2 p.m.
Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans
Details: Listen to some spooky organ music. Treats will also be available.
Spooky Storytime
When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: The Eloquent Page
Details: Enjoy some spooky stories with Ernie at the city bookshop.
Taylor Park Entertainment
When: 12-2 p.m.
Where: Taylor Park
Details: A bouncy house, candy and other edible goodies will be available. Sponsored by Northside Baptist Church.
Here’s what else is going on in St. Albans.
HallowQueen Drag Show
When: 8-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Head to the Depot for a Halloween-themed drag show. A cash bar will be available with special Halloween-themed cocktail options. Stay after the show for a meet and greet with the performers, and come dressed in your favorite Halloween attire. Guests must be 21 years-of-age or older.
Pirates Halloween Costume Party
When: 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Bronsons Landing, Online
Details: The Jolly Roger will be playing classic rock from Burlington, wear costumes and enjoy a Frozen t-shirt contest.
14th Star Monster Mash
When: 6-11 p.m. Saturday Oct, 30
Where: 14th Star Brewery
Details: Join this halloween party and costume competition while Barbie-N-Bones play live music.
Around Franklin County
Richford:
Halloween Hootenany
When: 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Richford
Details: The First Annual Hootenany kicks off Saturday in Richford. Two students, Ryan Lumbra and Laurie Still, were instrumental in its organization. A family-friendly scavenger hunt will take place downtown from 12-3 p.m. The starting point will be revealed at 11:55 p.m. on richfordvt.org From 3-5 p.m., food vendors and a DJ will be available on Main Street and a parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. at the Dollar General
Montgomery:
Halloween Party 2021
When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Snow Shoe Lodge and Pub
Details: Put on your costume and head to this party DJ’d by Rob Minto. There’s a $5 entry fee and guests will be allowed in on a first come, first serve basis. Guests must be 21 years of age or older. Prizes will be available for first, second and third place winners at the costume contest.
Highgate:
Haunted Highgate Halloween and Trunk or Treat
When: 2:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Where: Highgate Arena
Details: Head to Highgate for a public skate and costume contest from 2:30-4:15 p.m. The head to the trunk-or-treat at 5:30 p.m. Parking is at the Highgate Elementary School. All events are free and open to the public.
Georgia:
Trunk-or-Treat
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Georgia Elementary School
Details: Bring the kids to trick-or-treat at decorated vehicles this Saturday in Georgia. Centrally located at GEMS, this event is perfect for the whole family.
Swanton:
Halloween in the Park
When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Village Green
Details: Join local businesses, community partners and neighbors for this spooktacular event on Swanton’s Village Green. Stop by the library table to pick out a free book and a piece of candy.
