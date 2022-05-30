Be sure to check out these events June 2-5 at various Enosburg locations.
Scholarship Pageant
The pageant will highlight the academic and extracurricular talents of senior girls throughout Franklin County. See them answer questions, give speeches and perform their talents on Thursday, June 2.
Early ticket sales begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday May 31 at the Enosburg Opera House. Tickets will also be for sale at the door before the 7 p.m. show on June 2. The tickets are $10 per person.
Dairy Festival Parade
The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 on Main Street and feature dairy displays from a variety of local businesses and organizations.
10k Milk Run
The 10k Milk Run will start at 8:30 a.m. for walkers and 9 a.m. for runners on Sunday, June 5. The race will start at the bridge on West Enosburg Road, just off Main Street and end at Lincoln Park on Main Street in Enosburg.
The 6.2 mile course will stretch along the Missisquoi River and runners and walkers will be able to see the heart of dairy county in Enosburg.
Registration is $25 in advance and $35 the day of the race. Register in advance at runsignup.com.
Milking Contest and Pedal Pull
The Youth Milking Contest will start at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5 near the Vermont Dairy promotion booth. The contest is divided into 3 age groups: 5 to 7, 8 to 10 and 11 to 13.
Returning to the festival this year is the Pedal Pull, a fun event for kids ages 4-12. Children pedal a tractor dragging a weight transfer sled with varying amounts of weight.
The child pulling the most weight the greatest distance will win. Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the pedal pull starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
