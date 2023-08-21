A six month immersion course in wildlife tracking from Cold Hollow to Canada taught by certified tracker Sophie Mazowita will teach participants mammal ecology and monitoring techniques.
Participants will learn to spot animal tracks and other signs of wildlife in snow and other terrain. Topics will include trail cameras, how animals move through the landscape they inhabit, wildlife surveys and more.
The course will occurr over eight Saturdays at field sites throughout the Cold Hollow Area. The dates are Nov. 4, Dec. 4, Jan. 13, Feb. 3, Feb. 24, Mar. 16, Apr. 6 and Apr. 27. There will also be a optional certification workshop from May 18-19. The cost for this program is $600.
The program will take place in field sites throughout the Cold Hollow region, which is identified as Montgomery, Belvidere, Waterville, Fletcher, Bakersfield, Enosburg and Richford.
The program is prioritized for residents of these towns and anyone willing to travel to this area to take part in monitoring activities by walking survey routes or checking trail cameras, but anyone who is interested is welcome to apply.
Those keen on applying should visit the website www.coldhollowtocanada.org/register and fill out the requested information.
