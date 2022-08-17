FRANKLIN COUNTY — Who is your hometown hero? Who in your community goes above and beyond to make a difference?
Tell the Messenger about a teacher, emergency responder, member of the military, veteran, medical professional or organization who has made your Franklin County community a better place.
Email your submission to news@samessenger.com by Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Include the person’s full name and a few sentences about why you are nominating them for Hometown Hero. Submissions will be published in a special Sept. 6 print edition and online.
