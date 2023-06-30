FRANKLIN COUNTY — The height of summer celebrations is around the corner with these 3 Fourth of July events in Franklin County.
These towns are hosting parades and fireworks with food and live music.
Fairfax
Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, Fairfax Recreation will host its annual Party in the Park with live music from Bad Horsey and food trucks.
Dive in to food from El Gato Cantina, Paisley Scoops Gelato, Waffle Wagon, Palmer’s Maple, Green Mountain Smoothies, Yum, Green Mountain Kettle Corn and Pickles Snack Shack.
Fireworks will go off around 9:45 p.m.
The town is also hosting a parade to celebrate our nation’s independence from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The parade will start at St. Luke’s Church, go down Main Street and end at the BFA school parking lot.
Montgomery
Montgomery is celebrating the day with a parade on Main Street at noon on Tuesday, July 4. A chicken barbecue will follow at the Recreation Center on 204 Main Street hosted by Montgomery's Fire and Rescue Department.
Find ice cream and live music from The Old Man Garage band at the rec center from 1-3 p.m.
St. Albans Town
The Great Race, a triathlon including cycling, running and canoeing, is set for Sunday, July 2. The annual event has been a part of the community since 1979 and has brought in athletes from near and far. Grab a couple of friends and join in on the fun.
Bay Day will take place at the Bay Park simultaneously on July 2 and is the Town's greatly anticipated Independence Day celebration. Join for a volleyball tournament, live music, food and fireworks.
The volleyball tournament begins at 7 a.m. Contact Tony Bessette at 802-309-1472 to sign up. Soulshine and Hit Squad will be sure to make you get up and dance. Fireworks will be launched at dusk.
