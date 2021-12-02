FRANKLIN COUNTY — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This weekend, on my drive to the mountain for my first days of skiing, I’m looking forward to seeing trees on car roofs.
In the back seat, kids might still be sipping paper cups of hot cocoa, tearing open candy canes — reminding me of those trips to the farm with my own family.
Support local business this holiday season by finding your perfect tree, wreath, garland and more at one of these three Franklin County farms. Many are offering hot cocoa and other special events.
Ethan Ready, officer at the U.S. Forest Service, recommends bringing along a measuring tape to ensure you select a tree that fits in your home, gloves to protect your hands, boots to protect your feet and rope or straps to secure your tree to your vehicle.
Ready also suggests cutting the bottom of the trunk off once home and placing the freshly cut trunk in a bucket of water. Replenish the water as needed.
Shore Road Christmas Trees
6413 Georgia Shore Rd, Georgia
5-7 p.m. Friday
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday
Cut down your own tree or pick up a pre-cut one at the family-owned and operated Shore Road Christmas Trees. Wreaths, both pre-decorated and undecorated are available for purchase.
This weekend, the first 25 families on Saturday and Sunday will receive a complimentary ornament for their tree. On Dec. 11, Katie Leclerc Photography will be here from 2-4 p.m. to take photos while you pick out a tree. Hot chocolate and treats are always available.
Bakersfield Tree Farm
405 Route 36, Bakersfield
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily
At Bakersfield Tree Farm, pick out a balsam, scotch pine, white pine, blue spruce, fraser or canaan of any size are $45 each. Prices vary for hand-crafted wreaths and kissing balls. Enjoy free parking, sleds and saws.
Larry’s Tree Farm
368 Route 108, Bakersfield
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily
Wander the rolling fields at Larry’s Tree Farm for the perfect tree, or choose a balsam or fraser fir from the pre-cut selection. Wreaths, kissing balls and garland are available for all of your seasonal decorating needs.
See Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Get your photo taken with Santa and enjoy hot cocoa and cotton candy. Visit the barn for maple syrup, baked goods, ornaments and more.
