FRANKLIN COUNTY — Looking for a fun place to hike in or near Franklin County? Here are eight places to explore alone or with company.
St. Albans Town Forest
Length: 4.1 miles
Trail Type: Network
Location: 731 Forest Dr,St. Albans Town
Located in St. Albans? Hike these trails that criss-cross through the woods and meander near a beaver pond.
Pets are permitted on leash and the park is free to enter. There are a variety of loops that range in difficulty from beginner to advanced.
The forest is managed by the Town of St. Albans.
Swanton Recreation Path
Length: 1 mile
Trail Type: One Way
Location: South River Street, Swanton
The Swanton Recreation Path connects ballfields, businesses and residents to all that Swanton has to offer.
The trail features a truss bridge that was previously located in West Milton over the Lamoille River before being moved to its current location spanning across the Missisquoi River.
The trail is also part of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail which, when completed, will cover 93 miles from Swanton to St. Johnsbury.
Stephen J. Young Marsh Trail
Length: 1.4 miles
Trail Type: Loop
Location: 94 Tabor Road, Swanton
Trek through marshland with this unique trail in Swanton. Listen to chattering geese and ducks as they stop on their way south this autumn.
The trail is preserved by the National Department of Fish and Wildlife and is a part of the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge.
The trail is closed during deer rifle season, this year from the second Saturday to fourth Sunday in November and muzzleloader hunting season, this year from Dec. 3-11.
Black Creek and Maquam Creek Nature Trails
Length: 1.5 miles
Trail Type: Network
Location: North River Street, Swanton
These two nature trails pass through fields, woods and wetlands. Keep a sharp eye out for birds and mammals small and large hidden behind trees and fauna.
There is no overnight camping allowed at this day facility and pets must be leashed.
The trail goes along two creeks, and at the end of the trail there is a lookout point for viewing wildlife and rustic scenery.
Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail
Length: 26.1 miles
Trail Type: One Way
Location: Berkshire, Enosburg, Fairfield, Richford, Sheldon, St. Albans Town, Swanton
This trail stretches across Franklin County and features a variety of terrain. It takes you into the heart of Vermont’s northwestern agricultural lands.
The trail begins just outside Richford before crossing gradually southward down Franklin County into St. Albans. You can expect natural and agricultural beauty throughout the journey.
While the trail can be hiked and biked, snowmobiles are also allowed.
Round Pond State Park
Length: 1.1 miles
Trail Type: Network
Location: 27 E. Shore Road, South Hero
This trail includes two meadow loops that are mowed a few times a season as well as a wooded hike spanning one mile to a beach on Lake Champlain.
The area is open for hunting so use caution during hunting seasons in the fall and spring. The parking area is not plowed in the winter.
100 Acre Woods
Length: 2 miles
Trail Type: Network
Location: 2739 VT Route 104, Fairfax
100 Acre Woods includes a loop trail called the Logging Loop Trail and a trail that goes through the loop called Blue Central trail.
The land was left to the town of Fairfax from the Cross family of St. Albans. The land was overused by recreational vehicles and overgrown before being managed more extensively by the town starting in 2008.
Hard’Ack Hiking Trails
Length: 3.8 miles
Trail Type: Network
Location: 179 Congress St, St. Albans
This network of trails is conveniently located in the heart of St. Albans. The area is also known as Aldis Hill Park.
There are five trails that make up the network and most are easy except for the intermediate level tower loop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.