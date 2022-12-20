ST. ALBANS — Soldiers and Airmen of the Vermont National Guard will escort Santa from St. Albans to Berlin tonight.
The 186th Brigade Support Battalion and 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) will depart from the Walmart parking lot at 4:30 p.m. before traveling southbound on Route 7 to Georgia at 5 p.m. Santa and the National Guard will continue their journey via Route 7 through Milton.
Later, the convoy will connect onto Route 2 to Winooski, Route 15 to Essex, Route 2A into Williston and onto Route 2 through Richmond, Waterbury and Montpelier before taking Route 302, Route 14 and Route 63 to the Berlin National Guard Armory.
The convoy will consist of an array of lighted military vehicles, including a wrecker, ambulance, fork lift and two-ton trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.