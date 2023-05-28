ST. ALBANS CITY — This year's Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday with a small parade procession on Main Street.
The parade will be followed by a ceremony in Taylor Park coordinated by American Legion Green Mountain Post #1.
The annual event is typically well-attended, and often includes remarks from local veterans and elected officials, as well as parade marchers from local schools and military organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.