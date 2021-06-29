The visual artists and merchants of downtown Saint Albans are welcoming residents back with a summertime tradition, temporarily put on hold by the pandemic.
Over the weekend of July 9-11, a summertime Art Walk and traditional Sidewalk Sale will be held.
Stroll the historic Main Street, dotted with locally-owned gift shops, boutiques, bakeries, salons, gourmet coffee shops and eateries for every palette. Take advantage of sidewalks filled with unique goods, specially discounted just for the weekend.
Artists, authors, musicians, and creatives working in all mediums will be on hand, working en plein air, and selling their goods along the sidewalks, in addition to the sidewalk sale. Unique artwork, locally authored books, and other handmade goods will be available.
You can visit Taylor Park to take in the sights and sounds of the Northwest Farmer’s Market.
Artists and makers may still register for free space. Contact Donna Howard, owner of the Eloquent Page Bookstore to register for the event.
Additional information: www.facebook.com/DowntownSt.Albans
