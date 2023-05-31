ENOSBURG — The 67th Vermont Dairy Festival is coming to pasture this week, Thursday, June 1 to Sunday, June 4. Activities are set for all four days, making it a family-friendly event you won’t want to miss.
As always, the Enosburg Lions Club is organizing the event, and its dedicated volunteers, including President Brent Garrow, are at the helm.
The first Vermont Dairy Festival was held in 1956, the year after Garrow was born, so the grassroots, community-centered event has been an annual staple in his life.
“Living in town, I was at the center of it,” Garrow said. “It’s something that’s very important to me, to the community and the dairy industry.”
The festival celebrates farm life and showcases dairy in a variety of ways, including a baking contest, vendors, a pedal pull, the milking contest and live music.
Garrow said bringing the festival back last year after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenging but worthwhile effort.
”It's very exciting to know how long it has been able to sustain because so many events like this don't always have this kind of longevity,” he said.
Garrow is typically the facilitator of the Dairy Scholarship Pageant, but for the first time in 36 years, there won’t be one in 2023. To his dismay, no high school girls signed up to compete.
The parade though – set for Saturday morning – is expected to be a big hit. Four local bands have signed up to participate, and Garrow said a good number of groups are planning to march.
Entertainment line-up
For more than 19 years, Lions Club member Dave Stetson has been in charge of organizing the festival’s long list of exciting entertainment.
“It’s a great event for the Lions Club to help fund our mission and to recognize and celebrate our hard working farmers,” he said.
Live music kicks off on Friday night with Jerborn and Axe, a local favorite, followed by Milton native Troy Millette and the Fire Below with special guest Emma Cook and Questionable Company.
Before the parade on Saturday, Pirate Man Dan will be roaming the parade route ready to make kids laugh with his Bubble Shipp. Rumor has it a mermaid may be joining him too.
Chris and Erica, a Nashville recording duo, will start off Saturday’s afternoon of music at the bandstand. Children's entertainment will include stage performances from Pirate Man Dan and Farmer Tom Walsh, who will be sharing stories and songs from the farm.
Rick Norcross and The All Star Ramblers will be kicking off their final tour at the Dairy Festival.
The Dairy Festival is where Norcross started his career.
Finishing off the Day will be Vermont's own Tim Brick and his Band.
Starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Corner Junction Bluegrass will take to the stage followed by singer-songwriter Ryan Sweezey.
Wrapping up the festival weekend will be Dave Fenley, a country musician from Canada who was on America’s Got Talent and The Voice.
