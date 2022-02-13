HIGHGATE — Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse (MRB) is ready to hold the 3rd Annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby to benefit the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC).
On Saturday, Feb. 19, MRB — based in St. Albans — will hold a one-day, family-oriented, yellow perch fishing derby on Missisquoi Bay, near The Tyler Place in Highgate Springs.
As with the first two events, this catch-and-release-style derby is part of an ongoing Clean Water Campaign and partnership between MRB and the FNLC. The derby will be educational and geared toward getting young people enthusiastic about fishing and the sport’s reliance on clean water. All net proceeds will benefit the FNLC.
On-site registration is from 7-8 a.m. at 624 Shipyard Rd., Highgate Springs. Fishing is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is $25 per individual. Children under age 10 fish for free. Online registration is available at the “Order Online” section of the MRB website (millriverbrewing.com) during business hours only: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 12-7 p.m.
Online registrants can pick up their tickets at the derby site on the morning of the event. Tickets are also available for purchase in advance at: MRB, Martin’s Store (Highgate Springs), and The Bay Store (St. Albans Bay). Weigh masters Julie and Shawn White, of Swanton, will return to the derby for their third consecutive year.
Registration includes eligibility for prizes — which include trophies, cash and other surprises — as well as a grab-n-go meal catered by MRB. Additionally, MRB beer will be on sale at Martin’s Store throughout the day.
MRB launched its Clean Water Campaign with the FNLC in summer 2019 through the release of Lake Dayz, a beer that benefited the FNLC. MRB donated about $6,000 to the FNLC in 2019 through portions of sales of Lake Dayz and a September Rain Barrel Auction that raised $3,400. To date, MRB has donated more than $9,000 to the FNLC.
MRB is about a mile from St. Albans Bay. With Lake Champlain so close, MRB uses several tactics to conserve water, and MRB surpasses other Vermont breweries in how it addresses water quality. For example, MRB reuses much of its water through its can-rinsing system, and it reuses treated water through its Clean-In-Place (CIP) tank system. MRB also captures rainwater from gutters and reuses it on the hop rows and vegetable gardens that are at the restaurant.
The 2022 derby sponsors are: Martin’s Store, Small Dog Builders, The Tyler Place, Hometown Beverage & Redemption, The Eloquent Page, The Traveled Cup, St. Albans Messenger, Swanton Arts Council, Pelkey’s Archery, P.I. Charbonneau Construction, Jolley Stores, Eastern Dragon, The Bay Store, Pie in the Sky, Mother Hubbard’s, T.S. Peck Insurance, Stellar Services LLC, Eaton’s Fine Jewelry, Ben & Jerry’s, Island Bargain Barn, Vermont Precision Tools, Wind River Environmental, Kevin Smith Sports and Spirits of Swanton.
