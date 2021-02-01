It's a new month and a new week. Start them both off with a bang by checking out one of these 5 events happening this week.
MONDAY, FEB. 1
Call for New Artists
When: until March 20
Where: Frog Hollow Vermont Gallery, Burlington
Details: Are you a glass, clay wood artisan or jewelry maker? Monday is the first day to submit an application to the Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery for a chance to feature your work in their Burlington shop. Send an email to froghollowsales@gmail.com to receive an application.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3
Warrior Wednesday Power Vinyasa
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: The Ballet School of Vermont & Northern Vermont Ballet, St. Albans or Virtual
Details: Enjoy up-beat spiritual music, strong sequences and deep meditation in this yoga class intended for all levels. Head to the studio in St. Albans to practice in-person or join via Facebook Messenger Video Chat. Spots must be reserved in advance: https://bit.ly/3ctiZQw
THURSDAY, FEB. 4
Crystal Maldonado: Fat Chance, Charlie Vega
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: Join Phoenix Books for a virtual conversation with author Crystal Maldonado about her debut book “Fat Chance, Charlie Vega.” This sensitive and funny coming of age story follows Charlie Vega as she navigates growing us a fat brown girl in a predominately white suburb. Register to join the discussion: https://bit.ly/2YvM0CL
Make Your Own Suncatchers
When: 3-7 p.m., and 4 p.m. Friday
Where: Fairfax Community Library and Virtual
Details: Pick up materials to make your own heart-shaped suncatcher at the Fairfax Community Library between 3-7 p.m. Thursday and then watch the instructional video on the library’s Facebook page at 4 p.m. Friday.
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
Kids VT Virtual Camp and School Fair
When: all day
Where: Virtual
Details: Explore summer camp options for your child virtually this year. Speak with representatives from local summer camps and schools and learn about new safety protocols regarding COVID-19. Register for as many of these free informational sessions as you want from Feb. 5-6. posting.kidsvt.com/vermont/fair/Page
Help us make this calendar better. Submit your local events through our online form, or send an email to news@samessenger.com.
