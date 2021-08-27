This weekend’s adventure: Go to Beaudoin’s Farmstand for a wide selection of fresh vegetables, jams and other canned goods.
What to know: Located on Middle Road in Milton, Beaudoin’s Farmstand is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Disclaimer: I’ve written about local farmstands more than once in this column, and though I strive for variety, it’s also important to me that it’s authentic. I do really enjoy visiting farmstands on the way home from weekend bike rides and cooking with my finds in the quiet of my kitchen.
And besides — soon, the first frost will arrive, closing all of the roadside stands we love. So I might as well write about them while I can, right?
My experience: When I came across Beaudoin’s on Facebook, a customer’s review caught my eye: “One of Vermont’s best kept secrets. The best jellies and jams are there. Best people.”
That’s high praise, so I set off to see it for myself.
Beaudoin’s Farmstand sits atop a rolling hill on Middle Road in Milton and is backdropped by the family’s nearly 20-acre meadow. The white-sided building is unassuming and unfussy, save for the small signs along the roadway directing commuters towards sweet corn and fresh radishes.
In a large wooden crate outside, freshly-harvested pumpkins wait for the next season, while gallon-sized perennials — like lilies, irises and black-eyed susans — encourage us to prolong the present.
As the Facebook reviewer promised, one wall inside the stand is lined with jars of homemade jams and pickled vegetables. There are family-made relishes, marinades and spice mixes too.
Bins of fuzzy peaches rim the opposite wall, along with zucchini and summer squash, peppers, and leafy salad greens. I was in awe really, at Beaudoin’s plethora. While some farms have only a single variety at a time — Beaudoin’s has cherries, striped Roman and heirloom tomatoes all at once.
At home, I sliced my tomatoes evenly, their juices running onto the cutting board and dripping onto the counter. Though I needed them for a quiche, I ate a slice or too right there, standing up.
I recently stepped into a new position at this paper, and while in so many ways it's a dream come true, it’s also brought the stresses and worries that come with any new job. Am I learning these skills fast enough? Am I living up to others’ expectations?
When those questions arise, I find solace in my kitchen, where I am by no means an expert, but where I can distract myself with a recipe, with the rhythm of opening cabinets and tasting as I go. It’s where I put aside concerns and instead wait for the oven to preheat, feeling grateful for the food on my table and the farmers and producers this column has allowed me to meet.
This weekend, I hope you’ll visit a farmstand near you — perhaps even Beaudoin’s — and dream up something delicious to make with what you find. Tell me about it at bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
Weekend with Bridget is a recurring column. Every week, she recommends a new place to visit or a way to have fun at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.