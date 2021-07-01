This weekend’s adventure: Visit Rosie’s Confections in Winooski for sweet treats of all kinds.
What to know: Nearly brand new, Rosie’s Confections, a CBD-infused edibles company and chocolatier, opened on West Canal Street in February. It’s open weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Emma Rose, a resident of Milton who has long been passionate about the culinary arts, is the woman behind Rosie’s Confections. She lost her father in December 2019 to throat cancer and is now fulfilling his dream of owning a CBD company.
Prior to opening up shop in Winooski, Rosie’s Confections was working out of rented space at the Groennfell Meadery in St. Albans. That’s where Emma perfected her recipes for artisan confections like caramels, truffles and bonbons.
My experience: When I visited this week, Emma’s younger sister Lydia was behind the counter. Her red hair was piled high atop her head, and she smiled widely as she explained the sprawling selection of chocolates to me.
The left half of the deep glass case was filled with rows and rows of truffles and bonbons, each infused with unique flavor combinations like mango and lime, cherry and thyme. Some are even vegan.
The opposite end of the case boasted a wide selection of CBD-infused confections.
Lydia said customers who are trying a CBD edible for the first time, typically start with a 10mg treat, like the Almond Crunch Medallion. Those interested in a slightly stronger bite might like the Espresso Cup Truffle or the Pistachio Praline.
Eating CBD in a chocolate allows the body to absorb the CBD, which causes the effect to be longer-lasting and less intense. Lydia described a relaxing effect that overcomes the body. CBD can also provide pain relief, promote better sleep and relieve anxiety and stress.
Organic, local, GMO-free and direct-trade ingredients are at the core of Rosie’s Confections. The chocolate is sourced from California and Switzerland and the CBD-Hemp is Vermont-grown. Other ingredients, like milk, honey, sugar and maple, are organic and non-GMO.
The shop is incredibly cute, with its cursive fonts, pink accents and organized surfaces. Several 15-minute parking spots out front make it easy to dash in quickly for a box of truffles or morning baked good.
I’ve got a severe nut allergy, so though many of the chocolate options were not for me, I was happy to order an iced tea and browse the piles of pastries and bins of local ice cream.
Perfect for gifts: Rosie’s Confections would make gifts or party favors. For large gatherings, Rosie’s offers mini wholesale packages.
Chocolates and more can also be ordered online and shipped throughout the U.S. In the heat of summer, packages will arrive with cooling wrap and cold packs to keep the chocolates from melting.
Create your own special truffle box by ordering chocolates or CBD-edibles al la carte.
This Weekend with Bridget is a recurring column. Every week, she recommends a new place to visit. Tell her what you are doing this weekend by emailing bhigdon@orourkemedaigroup.com.
