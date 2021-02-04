FRIDAY, FEB. 5
UVM Lane Series: Dwight & NicoleWhen: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: Sit back and relax at home by tuning into this virtual concert. The performance by Vermont blues musicians Dwight & Nicole will be livestreamed from the UVM Recital Hall. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at uvm.edu/laneseries/dwight-nicole
SATURDAY, FEB. 6
St. Albans Blood DriveWhen: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #297, this blood drive will help fill the blood shortage that’s been caused by blood drive cancellations during the coronavirus outbreak. Schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering: STALBANS.
Cat in the Hat DayWhen: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Sheldon Municipal Library
Details: Visit the library to check out your favorite Dr. Seuss book and pick up a Cat in the Hat mask-making kit. Call or e-mail your other book requests and librarians will have them ready for you at curbside pick-up.
‘Raggedy And’ TheaterWhen: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: The Vermont Pride Center will present a live reading of David Valdes’ play Raggedy And followed by a talkback with moderator and former Vermont gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist. The show will be available on demand on the Chandler Center for the Arts website through Feb. 13.
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
Sensory Friendly SundayWhen: 9-10 a.m.
Where: ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain
Details: All kids, teens and adults with sensory-processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities are invited to experience a sensory-friendly museum from 9-10 a.m. The museum will be closed to the general public, allowing visitors to enjoy the exhibits in a calm environment. Admission is free, but an RSVP is required. Sensory-sunday-feb21.eventbrite.com
