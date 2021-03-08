Veggie fermentation

TUESDAY, MARCH 9Adult Curbside Craft

When: 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Highgate Library and Community Center

Details: Get creative this week by painting a colorful canvas mosaic. Pick up a craft kit at the library and take it home for weekday fun.

Livestream: Veggie Fermentation

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Details: Join Christa Gowen and City Market Co-op for a hands-on virtual workshop on the basics of lactofermentation. Pre-register for the free event to receive the ingredient and equipment lists in advance. You can also just watch and learn “webinar-style.” No experience is necessary. Register here: https://bit.ly/2PKRAjH

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10Virtual Club

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Details: This month, Fairfax Community Library Book Club is discussing “The Henna Artist,” by Alka Joshi. Get the Zoom meeting information by contacting the library at fairfaxlibrarian@gmail.com or at 849-2420. All are welcome.

Grateful Treads Monthly Meeting

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Jay Cloud Cyclery

Details: Meet fellow mountain bikers and outdoor enthusiasts at the March meeting of Grateful Treads, the Jay and Montgomery mountain bike club. For more information email: info@thejaycloud.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 11Virtual Wildlife Tracking Tour

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Details: In this free event hosted by the Vermont Land Trust, beginners and experienced trackers alike will virtually explore Vermont’s woods and gather clues about the surrounding habitat and the species that live there. Learn more: vlt.org/event/wildlife-tracking

