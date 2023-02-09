The Vermont Maple Festival is accepting submissions for it's 2023 annual amateur photography contest.
The contest invites non-professional, hobbyist photographers to submit photos related to maple sugaring for the chance to win prizes and possibly be published in the Messenger.
The four categories of photos are process, people, scenic and maple syrup being used. The theme for this year is "Maple, the Heart of Vermont."
These are the awards available for each category:
- Best in Show will win $100 and a $50 gift card to Village Frame Shoppe
- First Place will win $75
- Second Place will win $50
- Third Place will win $30
- Honorable Mention will win $20
To submit, send photos by mail to Maple Sugaring Amateur Photography Contest, Village Frame Shoppe, 50 North Main St., St. Albans, VT 05478. Photos can also be dropped off during store hours before the deadline of 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.
For more information please contact by Daniel (D.J.) Pattullo by phone at 802-524-3699, or send an email to vfsgallery@gmail.com.
Full contest rules can be found here.
