All Vermonters who are working to improve the lives of those in their communities are invited to attend the 2022 Community Leadership Summit on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Vermont Technical College in Randolph.
Registration is open at www.vtrural.org/Summit 22. Registration is $50 but can also be purchased for a partial amount or free by entering promo code “PARTIAL” (for $25) or “FRIEND” (for no cost) at checkout.
The summit agenda includes skills workshops, networking events, community project panels and forum discussions on critical topics for Vermont’s future. Speakers and participants will represent the full diversity of Vermont community members and leaders including youth, municipal leaders, community organizers and volunteers, people with lived experience in critical challenges facing communities, experts and technical assistance providers, regional leaders, and more.
“This summit will celebrate the great work happening at the local level, grapple honestly with challenges and opportunities we share in communities across the state, and make connections and build skills that help advance our shared work together,” said VCRD Executive Director Brian Lowe.
The day includes a BBQ-style lunch and a Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Party to close the event.
