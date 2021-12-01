ST. ALBANS — The premiere of “Missa Pandemica: Mass in Time of a Pandemic” by Vermont singer, composer-arranger and entrepreneur Maarten van Ryckevorsel will be the centerpiece of Vermont Choral Union’s December concerts.
Under the direction of interim director Steven Klimowski, the 25-person a cappella choir will also present music by Stephen Paulus, Marques Garrett, Tomás Luis de Victoria, César Alejandro Carrillo, Franz Biebl and Eric Whitacre, as well as other holiday favorites.
The concerts will be held Dec. 4 in St. Albans (7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church) and Dec. 5 in Burlington (3 p.m., the Cathedral of St. Joseph). Tickets will be available at the door or online at vtchoralunion.org.
“If there was ever a time that we need the arts, it’s now,” Klimowski said. “We need the communal healing that the arts — and particularly the choral arts — offer. This stunning new work is just what we need now.”
“Missa Pandemica” was composed by Winooski resident Maarten van Ryckevorsel, a native of the Netherlands, who spent his childhood both there and in the U.S. While he has done arrangements for groups with which he sings — especially the VCU and the seven-voice jazz ensemble Maple Jam — this is his first major composition.
Ryckevorsel composed the show during the COVID-19 pandemic because like so many others, he had time on his hands. He cited his roots in Catholic schooling by the Jesuit and Norbertine orders, and vast experience singing choral settings of the mass as inspirations.
Ryckevorsel said structure and its conventions provided a framework on which to try new ideas. He added a “gradual” from Psalm 91, which offers a direct reference to the context of the pandemic: “You shall not be afraid … of the plague that stalks in the darkness, nor of the sickness that lays waste at midday.”
Klimowski, a professional clarinetist, has played widely with Vermont ensembles since moving to the state in 1980 with his wife, cellist Bonnie Klimowski. He is an adjunct teacher at University of Vermont, St Michael’s College and Middlebury College. He founded the Vermont Contemporary Music Ensemble in 1987 and is still its artistic director — he got a start as choir director at the Jericho Congregational Church in 2009, which sponsored his choral training for several summers at Westminster College Choir and in 2017 to the Choral Institute at Oxford (UK) as a full conductor.
He has been the interim director of the Vermont Choral Union since 2019 and guided the group through the challenges of the pandemic with virtual rehearsals and concerts, which he said was quite a learning curve. Klimowski also planned a series of workshops with renowned vocalists and conductors in spring 2021.
The Vermont Choral Union was founded in 1967 by Dr. James G. Chapman (1927-2011) in an effort to unite singers from UVM where he was professor of music and the community. For 22 years it presented popular carol dinners with singing, dancing and dining at UVM’s Southwick Hall, Rutland and Stowe.
Since Dr. Chapman’s retirement from VCU in 2004, the ensemble has been led by Gary Moreau, Carol Reichard, Jeff Rehbach, Lisa Jablow and now Steven Klimowski in an interim capacity.
When the pandemic is settled, its members will determine the director who will lead the Vermont Choral Union into its second half century.
