Grade K-8 students, including homeschoolers, are invited to share their appreciation for forests and trees by creating an original story and artwork for the Growing Works of Art contest. The deadline to enter is March 11.
The theme of this year's contest is "Sharing your TREE-mendous story." Students are asked to write a short story (one to three paragraphs) about a meaningful experience or memory about trees, and then create a work of art to illustrate their story. Entries will be judged on creativity
and originality (50 percent) and how well the story is told through writing and art (50 percent).
All art must be original and no larger than 11 x 17 inches. Any medium may be used, including pen, pencil, crayon, pastels, paint, cloth, collage, photography or computer-generated art.
Entries may be submitted by mail or email but must include the official entry form, which can be found at go.uvm.edu/growingart along with contest rules and submission guidelines. Past winning entries also are available to view on this website.
The winner in each age group will receive a Vermont State Park punch pass and will appear on Across the Fence, UVM Extension's weekday program on WCAX-TV (if possible in 2022). Winning entries will be announced on Vermont's Arbor Day, which is May 6 this year, and will be featured on the contest website.
The contest is sponsored annually by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, a partnership between University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, as part of its Arbor Day activities.
For more information, contact Gwen Kozlowski at gwen.kozlowski@uvm.edu or (802) 651-8343, ext. 506.
