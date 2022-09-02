UVM Extension and the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center are teaming up to offer three virtual dairy herd management webinars this fall.
The sessions will be presented by Dr. Dayna Locitzer, a large animal veterinarian at the Green Mountain Bovine Clinic in Chesterfield, New Hampshire, with more than 10 years of experience working with pasture-based dairies in the Northeast. Although there is no fee to participate, advance registration is required.
For details or to register, go to go.uvm.edu/herdhealth. To request a disability-related accommodation to attend, please contact Kelsie Meehan at (518) 810-6431 or kelsie.meehan@uvm.edu at least two weeks' prior to the date of the workshop.
Each webinar will run from noon to 1 p.m. Dates and topics are:
Oct. 6: All About Vaccines: What You Need to Know for Your Herd. Dr. Locitzer will discuss the basics of how vaccines work, what diseases these prevent and how farmers can make the right vaccine choices for their cows.
Oct. 20: Calving: What's Normal, What's Not Normal and When to Intervene. Farmers will gain a better understanding of how to manage their cows during calving through this webinar, which will focus on the three stages of calving and appropriate care for each stage. The discussion also will cover how to tell when it's time to intervene, the equipment needed and when to call the vet.
Nov. 3: Using Fluid Therapy to Treat Sick Cows: This webinar will explore common diseases on dairy farms, such as coliform mastitis and pneumonia, and how fluid therapy can be used to treat these diseases. Participants will learn how to administer fluids, what supplies are needed and the fluids appropriate to use in different situations. Both organic and conventional treatment methods for common diseases will be discussed.
