The University of Vermont and the Vermont State College System, which includes Community College of Vermont, Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College, are offering free courses to eligible Vermonters.
The programs are intended to help unemployed or underemployed Vermonters gain new skills that can help them advance their careers.
Participants can choose to learn from a list of courses that teach both hard and soft skills. At the University of Vermont, there are courses in Compassionate Leadership and Cannabis Plant Biology.
Those taking advantage of the Vermont State College System’s courses can learn about subjects ranging from anatomy to American history.
For information about these programs visit www.upskillvermont.org for UVM’s program and www.vtworkers.vsc.edu for the Vermont State College System program.
