FRANKLIN COUNTY — This fall it will be possible to ride your bike, off road, along the river and through farm fields, from Swanton to St. Johnsbury.
At 93 miles, the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail will be the longest rail trail in New England. Open for walking, biking, horseback riding and dog sledding, approximately a quarter of the LVRT’s miles will be located in Franklin County, linking Swanton to the southern edge of Fletcher.
Already completed and usable are 11.6 miles from Swanton to Sheldon. Nicole Draper, executive director of Swanton Recreation, told the Messenger this section has done wonders for the community.
“The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail has brought tons of recreational opportunities to our town and it's also opened up a new form of tourism for us,” she said. “I think it's really given the local leaders an opportunity to view a different direction for Swanton.”
Swanton has used the trail to host a community 5K, to bring cyclists into its downtown area and to bring folks from the Fit and Healthy Path to the Highgate Arena. For Draper, as well as regional and state stakeholders, that’s just the beginning of a long list of exciting trail-related projects.
“I truly believe the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail can be an economic boom for our district,” said Kathy Lavoie, economic recovery specialist for the Northwest Regional Planning Commission. “It's already proving itself in other parts of the state.”
Swanton is not the only community in Franklin County that will benefit from the completed trail. What could it do for some of the region’s smallest village centers? For Sheldon and Fairfield? For Bakersfield and Fletcher?
Community members can discover possible answers to that question on June 21, when the Vermont Agency of Transportation will host a feedback session on its LVRT management plan from 6-8 p.m. at the Swanton Village Complex.
DiAnne Crane, Sheldon’s representative to the NRPC’s Rail Trail Council, said she’s heard some folks say the trail won’t do anything for communities that don’t have a bustling downtown or even a restaurant.
“I don’t think people understand how it's supposed to be helping the towns,” she told the Messenger.
Lavoie has heard similar feedback, but counters those skeptics by saying the LVRT can be a catalyst for town growth. A bakery, she said, could pop up in Fletcher for example, if all the sudden lots of cyclists are coming through.
“Economic development is just that, it's development,” she said. “It doesn’t take a day, it doesn't take a month. Sometimes it takes years.”
Lessons learned from the MVRT
The LVRT, a “linear park” located on the bed of a railroad that operated from 1877 to 1994, will be Franklin County’s second rail trail. The Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, which runs for 26.4 miles from St. Albans to Richford, was completed in 1995.
The two trails intersect in Sheldon Junction, making it possible to walk or bike to almost every corner of the county.
And on any given summer day, trail users might see Amy Adams, rail trail coordinator for the NRPC, out on the MVRT walking or biking.
She’s there checking for downed trees, burst culverts, chipmunk holes and beaver damage. She reports her findings to Bill Gray, field inspector for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, who will follow up with repairs.
“I love the walking part,” Adams told the Messenger. “I enjoy monitoring the trail throughout the season.”
Adams is also involved with several NRPC projects that aim to grow economic opportunities and recreation tourism along the MVRT.
According to a 2020 economic impact study, only about 20% of trail users come from outside of Franklin County. The amount of money spent at local businesses by all trail users was around $2 million.
Due to a number of factors, those numbers are expected to grow in the coming years. For example, last fall and this winter, Adams worked to coordinate the Trail-Friendly Business Program, a network of nearby restaurants, markets, retailers, ATMs and campsites that are open to trail users.
“They have to allow trail users to come in to use the restroom or refill water bottles,” Adams said. “But most of the time, users will buy things too. It's great for everybody.”
A $64,000 grant from the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Collaborative, put to use in the last year by the NRPC, made it possible to build four new kiosks along the trail with a map of the trail-friendly businesses. There’s also an interactive map on the MVRT website.
Adams is working this spring to distribute Trail-Friendly Business Program window decals to participating locations, and she is looking forward to hearing feedback on the effort later this season.
“It’s full circle,” she said. “Getting people off the trail and into town and vice versa, out of town to the trail.”
While there is not yet a business program for the LVRT, Michelle Boomhower, director of VTrans’ Policy, Planning & Intermodal Development Division, says a new grant program will help communities get connected to the trail.
This fall, $2 million in Congressional earmarks from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will be made available via grants to municipalities for signage, benches, pavilions, repair kiosks and more.
“There will be a whole host of opportunities for really connecting economically — the trail users and the communities — to provide more robust recreational engagement and economic investment and engagement,” Boomhower said.
Economic possibilities
Swanton already has its eyes set on some of that grant funding. Draper said a terminus is needed at the LVRT’s intersection with Robin Hood Drive.
“We want to allow people to park and hopefully, there'll be some sort of picnic facility,” she said. “We also hope to provide some wayfinding to encourage them to come down the Fit and Healthy Path and into downtown.”
Maybe that means rolling up to the Swanton House of Pizza for lunch or to Maple City Candy for a creemee. Community members could even take the trail to attend events at Missisquoi Valley Union High School.
In Sheldon this season, Crane said trail users have already been stopping by the Historical Society, even though it isn’t yet open.
“I think the rail trail is a great thing because it’s bringing people into the town,” she said. “It’s causing people to have an interest in our history, which predates the American Revolution.”
The newly constructed section of the LVRT will bring walkers and cyclists close to several other Franklin County landmarks. In Fairfield, the trail will go by the Fairfield Community Center and Branon Family Maple Orchards. And in Bakersfield, users could pop off the trail to visit Does’ Leap Farm.
Lavoie, the economic recovery specialist for the NRPC, is not only interested in getting users off the trail and into downtowns, but in bringing businesses to the trail.
“What are the various diversified agriculture entities just off the trail?” she asked. “Gore Road in Highgate has a bunch. Wouldn't it be great for one day to bring them to the side of the trail?”
Another way the LVRT and MVRT — and the cyclists who ride them — have contributed to the local economy is through the expansion of Bootlegger Bikes to St. Albans City.
Owner Josh Schneider said Franklin County’s growing cycling scene caught the attention of him and co-owner Matt Nicklaus: they saw an “untapped market.” Earlier this month, they opened Bootlegger’s second location (the first is in Jeffersonville) just a short pedal away from the St. Albans trailhead of the MVRT.
Construction status
Driving along Vermont Route 36, up and over Fairfield Hill, you can see the newest section of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail taking shape in Franklin County.
Hugging the road in some spots and disappearing into the trees in others, the 18.4-mile stretch from Sheldon Junction to Cambridge is being constructed by Dirt Tech for approximately $2.4 million.
In 2020, funding for the completion of the trail under an accelerated schedule was approved due to the allocation of $2.8 million in the governor’s fiscal year 2021 budget. That funding was matched by $11.3 million in federal funds.
Current construction on the entirety of the LVRT includes work on three sections and six bridges. Joel Perrigo, project engineer at the Vermont Agency of Transportation, told the Messenger these are on track to be completed by Nov. 12.
The six priority bridges — one of which is in East Fairfield and another is in Bakersfield — are more than 100 years old, Perrigo said.
Contractors are replacing them with prefabricated pedestrian trusses, or bridges that are built in a shop and then trucked to the site. They are lifted into place with a crane and set on brand new or rehabilitated sub-structures.
As for the trail itself, Perrigo said contractors first clear the old railroad bed of brush and debris. They then complete ditching and drainage work before laying down new seed and mulch. After that, the final surface — called an aggregate surface course — is placed.
The material consists of fine and coarse fragments of crushed stone or gravel that are mixed or blended with sand.
“It’s specific for rail trail use,” Perrigo said. “It’s intended to be firm and stable so you can ride down the trail with skinny bike tires, or go down it with a wheelchair or a mountain bike or a horse or be pulled by a pack of Huskies in the winter.”
Connectivity
This November, while you're out walking the section of trail nearest your home, you might meet an ambitious cyclist or two who has come all the way from St. Johnsbury. How cool is that?
The LVRT will connect two distinctly different parts of Vermont, offering a scenic, 93-mile route that no other state in New England can boast — a draw for tourists and Vermonters alike.
Boomhower of VTrans said the trail would be the perfect place for a bike race or distance run, and special use permits for such an event can be requested.
“I am not yet aware of any requests for a permit to host an activity along the entire length of the trail, but I anticipate those to start coming in when we are potentially closer to completion,” she said.
Lavoie pointed out that the LVRT and MVRT are not far from the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, a 700-mile water route from Old Forge, New York to Fort Kent, Maine. In Vermont, it passes through Richford, Enosburg, Sheldon and Swanton.
The rail and canoe trails combined create a recreational mecca, right here in Franklin County, but it will be up to individuals and communities to make the most of it.
“You just need to jump on and go, and hope that it incentivizes people to create new events and take next steps,” Lavoie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.