Resting on Allen's Bay in North Hero, this lake house features three kayaks for guests to use as well as plenty of chairs to read on. There are three bedrooms in the home, each one with a queen bed.
There is free parking at the house and beachfront access in the backyard.
About:
- Cost: $234 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 3 queen beds, 1 in each of 3 bedrooms
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- Wifi
- Washer/Dryer
- Beachfront access
- Self check in
