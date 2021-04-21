Seeing Vermont takes you to a different part of the Green Mountain State, showcasing its scenery, buildings and people.
This week’s location: Lowell Lake State Park in Londonderry
Where it’s located: Lowell Lake State Park is in the northwest corner of the Town of Londonderry which can be found in Southern Vermont’s Windham County. The park is about 110 miles directly and about a 2.75-hour drive south of the St. Albans area.
About the area: First chartered in 1770, Londonderry, Vt. was originally named Kent before being renamed after the New Hampshire and Ireland towns when it was rechartered in 1780 by the new Vermont legislature. In the 2010 census, there were 1,769 people counted as living there.
While some visitors to Londonderry go to Magic Mountain Ski Center or the Arts and Historical Society, others head to Lowell Lake State Park which was established in 1977 when the state purchased 207 acres of an estate that include the lake’s dam, a cemetery, and an informal car-top boat launch.
Wrapping around is Lowell Lake Trail – a loop that’s approximately 3.5 miles long and heads by the Revolutionary War-era cemetery. The park allows boats that don’t have internal combustion engines, and fishing opportunities allow anglers to catch perch, pickerel, largemouth bass, bullhead, and panfish.
According to the Vermont State Parks website, Lowell Lake is open from June 26-October 18.
