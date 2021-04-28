Seeing Vermont takes you to a different part of the Green Mountain State, showcasing its scenery, buildings and people.
This week’s location: Jenne Farm and Bridgewater in Windsor County
Where it’s located: Windsor County can be found in the southern half of the state with its eastern border defined by the Connecticut River and the border with New Hampshire. Jenne Farm is located right in the middle of the county in the Town of Reading while the Town of Bridgewater is to the north – bordering Killington and Woodstock on the western edge of Windsor County.
About the area: Jenne Farm is said to be one of the most photographed farms in the world with its rolling hills, barns, and trees which create picturesque views of Vermont in the fall. Scenes from the farm have appeared in popular magazines as well as on postcards and wall calendars.
However, the private farm is found along a dirt road and is not heavily promoted – including not having a website of its own. The farm does not charge photographers, but its visitors are encouraged to purchase some locally made maple syrup or drop a donation in the box provided. The farm's owners also ask visitors to be respectful of the land including keeping cars on the road, not having picnics, and not using drones overhead.
Jenne Farm became a popular spot for picture taking in the mid-1900s when it was discovered by a photography school in South Woodstock. It’s also said to have been used for shooting a scene of the 1988 comedy “Funny Farm” starring Chevy Chase.
Bridgewater is a small town with just 936 people counted in the 2010 census.
While its most popular attraction is Long Trail Brewing Company, Bridgewater’s visitors and residents can also check out Bridgewater Corners Store, the Hillbilly Recycling antique store, and the Bridgewater Sustainable Earth Foundation Thrift Store.
Here are some photos of Jenne Farm and Bridgewater you might enjoy, courtesy of Josh Kessler who’s a native Vermonter and currently the director of athletic communications at Saint Michael’s College:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.