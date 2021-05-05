Seeing Vermont takes you to a different part of the Green Mountain State, showcasing its scenery, buildings and people.
This week’s location: Stannard
Where it’s located: Found in the northwestern part of Caledonia County, Stannard is a bit west of Lyndon and I-91 in the Northeast Kingdom. It’s about 50 miles directly and a 1.5-hour drive to the southeast of the St. Albans area.
About the area: Incorporated in 1869, Stannard was previously known as Goshen Gore No. 1 before getting renamed in honor of Union Army Civil War hero General George J. Stannard.
In the 2010 census, only 216 people were counted in the town that is 12.5 square miles large.
With no retail establishments, the thing to do in Stannard is enjoy its peace and quiet. Some will spend time in a kayak out of Flagg Pond while others watch for moose along its shores. Additional scenic spots include Stannard Mountain and its Stannard Pond.
In the center of town, visitors can find the tan and red Stannard Church which has commonly been used to host weddings and lectures; it is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Stannard is also home to the Sky Meadow Retreat – a 115-acre, 16-bed guest facility on a self-sufficient organic farm that’s currently listed for sale for $1,450,000.
Here are some photos of Stannard you might enjoy, courtesy of Josh Kessler who’s a native Vermonter and currently the director of athletic communications at Saint Michael’s College:
