This apartment in Montpellier is great for young and old people. It comes with a parking spot that is accessible for people with disabilities and a variety of children books and toys.
The house that holds the apartment is not far from downtown Montpelier and is located near a green space for playing or relaxing. If guests desire, they can also enjoy the houses backyard on the included patio.
About:
- Cost: $169 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 2 queen bed, 1 double bed, 1 couch
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- Washer/dryer
- Kitchen
- TV with standard cable
- Air conditioning
- High chair and crib
