Go on a winter getaway to Greensboro, approximately a 1.5-hour drive from St. Albans to experience the Open Air Gallery Ski and Snowshoe Trail at Highland Center for the Arts (HCA).
Perfect for those looking to experience the arts in a safe way, the trail combines outdoor recreation with a unique viewing experience.
Open everyday until March 31, the Open Air Gallery was created by HCA, a non-profit organization and arts venue that serves the Northeast Kingdom and beyond.
Here are five things to know before you go.
1. The 1.8-mile trail is bedecked with artistic work by 11 Vermont artists.
Starting at the Highland Center for the Arts’ stone patio, you’ll first see the icy metallic "Forth Confluence" by Phil Thorne and the kinetic red-orange "Cloud Hands" by Judith Wrend. Next, out of the trees, the rust covered "Celestial" by Gerald Stoner will be seen in contrast to a snowy white backdrop.
In the southernmost field, the trail makes a lollipop and provides a panoramic view of each banner in "Domestic Resurrection Services Bedsheets" by Peter Schumann.
2. The trail is open from dawn to dusk daily and is free to use. Dogs are not allowed.
Though trail use is free, donations are recommended in order to help HCA continue to host free arts events.
Be sure to reserve your free ticket online ahead of time, as the weekend can be busy, and the center must abide by capacity restrictions.
3. Need snowshoes or skis? Stop by HCA's equipment library.
The trail is open for walking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, but might not always be groomed. Snowshoes and skis can be rented for free on a first-come-first served basis.
Remember to wear a mask at all times and maintain physical distance while on the trail.
4. Stop for a light lunch or warm drink at the HCA Cafe.
Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the HCA Cafe is located at the start of the snowshoe track. Enjoy your refreshments outside by the bonfire to make the most of the beautiful scenery.
5. Nearby Wilson Farm opened up some of its property to HCA for the trail and exhibit.
Founded in 2015 by Brenden and Lindsay Beer, Wilson Farm is an organic farm that recently expanded with help from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, Vermont Land Trust and Greensboro Land Trust.
The Beers’ interest in alternative medicine led to their path of herb farming and medicine making, which will further expand this year.
