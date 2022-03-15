This article was written by Andrea Knepper extension master gardener at the University of Vermont.
One of the most versatile early spring vegetables to plant in Vermont is the pea. Sweet peas, snap peas, snow peas and shelling peas can all be easily grown in home gardens.
You have several varieties to choose from, including varieties bred especially for harvesting as shoots. All garden peas share the botanical name, Pisum sativum.
Although it's still too early to plant outside, this is a good time to order seeds or buy them at your local garden center. Choose the type of pea you use most for cooking or snacking. Then browse the varieties to find one that best suits your preferences. Some features to look for are productivity, sweetness and growth habit.
Snow and snap peas both have edible pods. Snow peas are harvested when the pod is fairly flat with the peas just beginning to form. Some snow peas have a tough string along the edge that can be removed before eating.
Snap peas, or sugar snap peas, should remain on the vine until the pods are plump and peas are evident inside. These peas need to be harvested regularly as they can quickly over-ripen, compromising the texture and flavor. If you miss a few when harvesting, leave the pods on the vine to mature fully and harvest when completely dry to plant the following year.
Shelling peas, or English peas, do not have edible pods. When these peas are full size in the pod they are ready to harvest.
The peas will need to be removed from the pod before eating. This can be a tedious process but is worthwhile for the fresh, juicy peas. Make sure to add the empty pods to the compost pile as pea plants are an excellent source of nutrients.
All garden peas require the same considerations in the garden: ample sunlight, cooler temperatures and good drainage. You also may choose to use a soil inoculant when planting seeds. Inoculants, available at your local garden center, add beneficial microbes to the soil that aid in nutrient absorption.
Peas can be planted when the soil temperature is around 50 degrees Fahrenheit, which for most places in Vermont is mid- to late April. Once your garden soil is ready to work, prep your planting area by gently cultivating the soil.
If amendments are needed, a bit of compost and inoculant will support healthy pea plants. Install a trellis, paying close attention to the anticipated height of the plant. This detail can be found on the seed packet.
Plant pea seeds according to the recommended depth and spacing on the seed packet. Some varieties will be ready to harvest in as few as 55 days.
If your plants produce more than you can consume fresh, peas can easily be processed for freezing by following directions from the National Center for Home Food Preservation at https://nchfp.uga.edu.
While we wait for the first signs of spring, try growing pea shoots in a sunny window. Plant pea seeds in potting soil, much more densely than you would in the garden. Lightly cover with soil and moisten with water.
In a few days, the seeds will germinate. In about two weeks, the seedlings will be 6-8 inches tall and ready to harvest. Snip the shoots about an inch above the soil line. Rinse well. The pea shoots add a delicious, sweet crunch to salads and sandwiches. They also can be stir-fried.
Get a jump start on your garden harvest this year, and give peas a chance.
