Enjoy this 1960's Cape near Barre City in central Vermont. The house is located on a vast field for privacy with mountain views. The property is close to I 89 and Montpelier for easy commutes or days in the State's Capital.
The house is decorated in a retro 1960's/Art Deco theme, making the house feel fresh yet inviting.
About:
- Cost: $135 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 3 queen beds
- Bathrooms: 2
Amenities:
- Kitchen
- Wifi
- Dedicated Workspace
- Backyard
- BBQ Grill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.