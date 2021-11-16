This short term rental in Rutland is now a short term rental available on Airbnb. It has vintage charm with even a chalkboard still on the wall but also modern amenities such as wifi and a bluetooth sound system.
About:
- Cost: $224 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 1 bedroom with a queen bed
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- indoor fireplace
- wifi
- security cameras on property
- clothing storage: closet and dresser
- 65" HDTV with Roku, standard cable
