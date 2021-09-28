This cozy cottage available to rent short term is located in Manchester Center and has luxury amenities such as a king bed and a Bose sound system for the flat screen TV. Guests can enjoy being close to skiing and shopping but still have a luxurious place to stay.
About:
- Cost: $92 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 1 king bed in 1 bedroom
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- Dedicated workspace
- Wifi
- Private entrance
- Backyard
- Fire pit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.