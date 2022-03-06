74 Spring St, Swanton

This $289,000 ranch located in the suburbs of Swanton is perfect for a small family or anyone looking for a single story home. The roof and floors have were recently upgraded in 2014 to keep the house updated inside and out. There is also a full basement that could be used for a workshop or office space.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)

Price: $289,000

Square Feet: 1,176

HIGHLIGHTS: fenced backyard, hardwood floors, attached garage

Listed by Armand Jr Chevrier of CENTURY 21 MRC

