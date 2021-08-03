This converted maple sugarhouse is set on 56 acres and home to farm animals, vast fields and West River. The cottage sleeps four people on a king bed and a queen sofa bed.
The cottage is close to Mt. Snow and Stratton Ski Resorts but far enough away to enjoy your own private space.
About:
- Cost: $160 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 1 king bed, 1 queen sofa bed
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- Wifi
- Lake Access
- Pets Allowed
- Indoor Fireplace
