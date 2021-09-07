Enjoy this cozy barn surrounded by woodland and hiking trails in Monkton. The property is located 30 minutes from Middlebury and 35 minutes from Burlington.
The barn is also self-sufficient from other properties with its own kitchenette and bathroom.
About:
- Cost: $119 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 1 double bed in bedroom, 1 in common area
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- Wifi
- Kitchen
- Private Entrance
- Self check in
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.