Sitting on a corner lot, this house in St. Albans has a eat in kitchen, sunroom and a full bathroom upstairs and downstairs. It sits on two corner lots, giving the owner potential to construct more buildings.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full
Price: $270,000
Square Feet: 1,594
HIGHLIGHTS: corner lots, sunroom, separate dining room
Listed by Flex Realty Group of Flex Realty
