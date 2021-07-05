Here are a few things you can do this week in Franklin County:
Tuesday, July 6
Bent Northrop Memorial Library Reptile Program
When: 3PM-4PM
Details: Visit some friendly reptiles from around the world and have the opportunity to learn about these creatures and pet and take photos of them. Kevin Clarkson owner and operator of 802 Reptiles will teach attendees about the reptiles diets, names and survival adaptations.
Wednesday, July 7
2021 Downtown Summer Concert Series: Rushmore
When: 5:30PM-8:30PM
Details: This is a weekly concert in Taylor Park in downtown St. Alban's. No food or drink will be for sale at the concerts this summer.
Bent Northrop Memorial Library Summer Playgroup:
When: 10AM-11:30PM
Details: Join the staff at Bent Northrop Memorial Library for playtime, storytime and a healthy snack. Playgroup will be held outdoors and all children 5 and under and their parents and caregivers are welcome. The playgroup will run every Wednesday from July 7-August 18th.
Thursday, July 8
Fairfax Library Elephant Toothpaste Experiment
When: 2PM
Details: Join Fairfax Community Library on the middle school lawn to make a chemical reaction that looks like toothpaste big enough for an elephant. Mask wearing is recommended for those unable to vaccinate. To RVSP please email libraryfairfax@gmail.com or call 849-2420.
Future Events:
Sunday, July 11
Vermont Symphony Orchestra String Quartet Performance
When: 3PM
Details: This free performance at Snow Farm Vineyard in South Hero is part of a series of free concerts across the state. The string quartet will play a variety of American favorites including those from Antonin Dvorak and Gwyneth Walker.
Saturday, July 17
First Annual Pie Sale
When: 12PM-3PM
Details The pie sale will benefit the Fletcher Historical Society and will take place at the Fletcher Grange on 122 Cambridge Road, Fletcher. Activities will include pie buying and playing cornhole, a game where you throw bean bags through a wooden box with a hole in it from a distance. For more information please call 802-849-2267
