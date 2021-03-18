FRIDAY
Craft Stick Marble Run
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: Build your own marble course out of popsicle sticks and cardboard! Pick up your materials at the library on Thursday between 3 and 7, and watch the Facebook livestream on Friday at 4. The video will remain available afterwards, so don’t worry if you miss it! Ages 6+ Please register!
SATURDAY
Rory Jackson exhibit
When: Through March 22
Where: The Pitcher Inn, Warren
Details: “Blanket of Stillness,” winter paintings of the Mad River Valley; curated by Edgewater Gallery. 802-458-0098
SUNDAY
Live Virtual Dairy Farm Tour at the Miller Farm
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Miller Family Farm
Details: Join us for Breakfast on the Farm...a FREE live behind-the-scenes look at a Vermont dairy farm on Sunday 9:30 a.m. It’s sure to bring a smile to your face. When you sign up and attend the virtual tour we’ll enter you to win our grand prize of a YEAR’S supply of Stonyfield Organic yogurt! Plus you’ll be entered to win other goodies too...like Stonyfield plush cows, water bottles, and yogurt for a month. While you watch (and enjoy your breakfast), the Miller Family will take you inside their family’s 105-year-old organic dairy farm in Vernon, Vermont.
Monday
Livestream Persian Love Cake Baking
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: In celebration of the Persian New Year, we will learn to bake the beautiful scented almond cake that has become known as Persian Love Cake
