Friday, April 30
Arbor Day Celebration
When: April 27-May 7
Details: Arbor Day activity packs are available at Fairfax Community Library’s curbside service table. First come, first served! Feel free to join the photo contest as well. Submit a photo of you and/or your family to gwen.kozlowski@uvm.edu and to libraryfairfax@gmail.om to be entered into both the state and local raffle.
Saturday, May 1
Green Up Vermont
When: All day
Details: Spring is when snow melts to reveal a winter’s worth of roadside refuse: cigarette butts, plastic bags, beer cans, you name it. Eco-conscious community members will pitch in to clean up Vermont’s public spaces on Green Up Day. Volunteers have disposed of more than 241 tons of trash through this annual initiative. Get free Green Up bags from your local town coordinator to help raise that number even higher.
Using Timelines to Find Holes in Research
When: Saturdays, 12-1:30 p.m.
Details: As genealogists search across their many family lines, they often forget to consider all the possible sources which may help determine an individual’s identity and they can lose track of gaps in their research. In this talk professional genealogist Joanne Polanshek will describe how using timelines can help us systematically review our work and find opportunities for further research to fill these gaps. Using case studies she will take us through this process and demonstrate how timelines show what still needs to be done and resolve some of our most frustrating problems. All classes for the VT Genealogy Library will be held via Zoom on Saturdays from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm. For more details about a class, visit our website, our Facebook page or call us at 802-871-5647.
Sunday, May 2
COTS Walk
When: virtual
Details: In a typical year, the COTS Walk would take participants on a route that a person experiencing homelessness in Burlington might travel to connect with Committee on Temporary Shelter services. This year, the event, which boosts awareness of homelessness and raises funds for shelters and other services, is all online. Participants stay socially distant while learning about the Burlington nonprofit’s programs and hearing video messages from friends of COTS.
http://give.cotsonline.org/site/TR?fr_id=1080&pg=entry
Monday, May 3
CreateVT Launch
When: 2-3 p.m.
Details: Join your fellow leaders and do-ers in government, business, and the creative sector together for the unveiling of CreateVT — a vision and roadmap for a thriving, creative Vermont. The CreateVT Action Plan was produced over the course of three years, with input, resources and support from many of you. The values embodied in the Plan reflect the commitment of thousands of Vermonters to a state that thrives through creative expression, inclusivity, and innovation.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/createvt-action-plan-launch-tickets-151557728245
