Event organizers Cecile Branon, Stephen Tetreault and Michelle Deslandes kick off the 55th Annual Vermont Maple Festival with a toast of maple milk.

All Weekend

Pancake Breakfast

When: 7 a.m.-noon April 29 and 30

Where: St. Albans City School, 29 Bellows Street

Details: Dine in and grab and go options for $10 per person can be paid with cash or credit card. Proceeds will benefit the Swanton-Missisquoi Valley Lions Club’s community service projects. A reservation is not required but optional reservations can be made by emailing swantonlions@gmail.com or calling 802-582-2288. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries, assorted muffins and Vermont maple syrup. 

Craft and Specialty Foods Show

When: Noon-5 p.m. Friday, April 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 30

Where: Bellows Free Academy Gym

Details: Enjoy live musical entertainment at this event with over 60 vendors of homemade crafts and specialty foods.

Kids Entertainment 

When: April 29-30

Where: Taylor Park

Details: Check out rides for kids in the park, and meet Pipsqueak the Clown. Face painting, balloon maker, juggling and dog trick show. 

Antique Show

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 30

Where: St Albans Town Educational Center, 169 South Main Street

Details: Over 20 dealers will have goods for sale including furniture, glassware, jewelry, vintage accessories and more.

Sappy Art Show

When: April 29-30

Where: Village Frame Shoppe, 50 North Main Street

Details: The contest artwork is available for viewing at the Village Frame Shoppe all weekend. Vote for the People's Choice Award from April 21-30. 

Friday

Opening Ceremony

When: noon, Friday, April 28

Where: Main Street Stage

Details: A grand opening ceremony for the Maple Festival featuring members of the Vermont National Guard, honor guard and the announcing of the winners of the Maple Photo Contest and Sappy Art Contest.

Youth Talent Show

When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 28

Where: Bellows Free Academy Performing Arts Center

Details: A talent show open to all Vermont students for a chance to win some $2,000 in college scholarship money. Public is invited to attend. 

Saturday 

Kids Corner

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Bellows Free Academy Performing Arts Center

Details: Face painting, magic shows and open mics await young festival-goers all day. 

Saint Albans Museum

When: 10-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: 9 Church St.

Details: Admission is free during the Vermont Maple Festival. Check out a special maple-themed exhibit as well as exhibits about local and regional history, like: the St. Albans Raid, the Central Vermont Railway and the agricultural history of Franklin County.

Maple Beverage Tasting

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, side lot 

Details: Sample a lineup of maple beverages including craft beer, wine, cider, spirits and more. Tickets are $10 online ahead of time at 14thstarbrewing.com/maplefestival and $15 day of. 

Maple Banquet

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Bliss Room, Saint Albans Museum

Details: Find out the winners of the Maple Product Contest, Maple Cooking Contest and the Maple Ambassadors Contest. The dinner will be catered by the Dairy Center and consist of grilled maple BBQ chicken breasts, potato salad, cole slaw and more. Dessert will include vanilla ice cream and Vermont maple syrup.

Fiddlers Variety Show

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Bellows Free Academy Performing Arts Center

Details: Enjoy live music from Vermont and Canadian fiddlers.

Sunday 

Annual Sap Run

When: 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday, April 30

Where: Begins at the park in Swanton Village and ends at Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: The 43rd Annual Sap Run will be held on the traditional 8.5 mile course which runs down Route 7 from Swanton Village to downtown St. Albans. Maple syrup shots will be available at the feed stations, and Maple Syrup Awards will be given to the 10 year age group winners. Registration costs $35 online and $45 on the day of the race.

Maple Festival Parade

When: Noon Sunday, April 30

Where: Downtown St. Albans

Details: Parade will feature local business and organization floats as well as contest winners, marching bands, clowns, scouts and more. Local radio hosts Mary Cenci from Mike & Mary on Star 92.9 and Kwame from 95 Triple X will emcee the parade.

 

