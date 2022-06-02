ST. ALBANS CITY — The Annual Mayor’s Photo Contest has launched for 2022.
Originated by Mayor Tim Smith in 2017, the contest encourages photographers to capture details, scenery, and vignettes of the Northwest corner of Vermont, sharing their vision with others via a public reception during the summer and a public art exhibit in the fall.
Contest themes vary from year to year; this year’s theme is “Vermont Memories.”
How the contest works:
1. From now, until July 8, local photographers of any age or skill level are invited to submit no more than three photos to: www.downtownsaintalbans.com/mayorscontest
2. From July 10-31, the community and public is invited to vote for their favorite works online.
3. On July 31, a reception and exhibit will be held at St. Albans City Hall, where the public has the opportunity to view the actual photographs and vote in person for their favorite.
4. A minimum of 10 winning choices, according to the community vote, will be displayed in an outdoor art exhibition in Taylor Park. Viewing will be free, and open to everyone during August and September.
About the photo composition:
Photos may be taken within Franklin or Grand Isle Counties, and may be either color or black and white. Please note that color and black and white photos will not be judged in separate categories.
Submitted photos should at least 2mb in size.
Photographers should note that the City of St. Albans will freely utilize these photos during and post contest in promotional efforts for the contest and the City.
Previous contest themes focused on buildings and barns; landscapes and flowers; waterways and local agriculture. Photographs from prior contests may be viewed and purchased from the Village Frame Shoppe website.
