The Saint Albans Museum (SAM) has opened a temporary exhibit on LGBTQ+ history, the first of its kind there.
The exhibit features a mix of photographs of and artwork by several prominent members of New York City’s LGBTQ+ community, including Keith Haring and Marsha P. Johnson. The items are on loan from the collection of Leslie Seale, and will be returned to the family after the museum closes for the season.
“We recognize that this exhibit is not specific to St. Albans, and it is not a permanent addition to the museum,” said Simon Walter, SAM’s Projects Coordinator. “Instead, our intention is to acknowledge the gaps in our current offerings and let members of the LGBTQ+ community know that their voices, their knowledge, and their perspectives are valued here.”
The exhibit grew from a display assembled for the community Juneteenth/Pride celebration the museum co-hosted earlier this year. In its reopened form, each piece is accompanied by a short biography of its creator or subject.
The exhibit is located in the second-floor Smith Room, next to an existing display of portraits by William D. Chandler, a prominent photographer from St. Albans.
“We chose this location to draw connections between the art of photography and broader issues of representation,” stated Walter.
The Saint Albans Musueum is also working to expand its reading nook, also on the second floor, with materials that relate to this and other exhibits around the museum.
The museum’s Equity and Inclusion Committee has begun planning a permanent exhibit on LGBTQ+ history that is more specific to St. Albans, but has faced challenges conducting research.
Walter explained, “The history of marginalized communities is often very poorly recorded and sometimes intentionally erased. When sources are scarce, we have to come up with creative ways to do these stories justice while continuing to stick to the facts. We hope that this temporary exhibit will spark discussion about what the future of LGBTQ+ representation in the museum might look like.”
SAM is open Wednesday and Friday 11 AM–4 PM and Saturday 10 AM–2 PM through October 15th, 2022.
During the museum’s off-season, volunteers will continue to research LGBTQ+ history in St. Albans and Franklin County. Anyone with relevant artifacts or information to share is welcome to call (802) 527-7933 or email museum@stamuseum.org to speak with a museum representative.
