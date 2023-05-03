The Missisquoi River Basin Association (MRBA) is seeking two high-school-aged student interns to work with landowners in our watershed to improve water quality.
The organization is looking for interns who are passionate about protecting our outdoor spaces, love the outdoors, and are interested in paddling canoes!
Interns receive training with a MRBA Staff mentor and work as a team alongside another intern.
This work is in collaboration with The Lake Education and Action Program (LEAP) through Lake Champlain Sea Grant.
For a full position description and how to apply, please visit: www.mrbavt.com/leap-internships. Applications are due by Friday, May 5.
The Missisquoi River Basin Association (MRBA) is an active, non-profit group of
volunteers dedicated to the restoration of the Missisquoi River, its tributaries, and the Missisquoi Bay within Lake Champlain. For more information on the MRBA, please visit: www.mrbavt.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.