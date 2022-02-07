HIGHGATE — Get out your snowshoes and cross country skis — the first-ever Winter Shoeski is coming to Highgate this weekend.
Benefitting Friends of Northern Lake Champlain, the event kicks off at Guy and Beth Choinere’s Farm and offers a 5k cross country course as well as shorter snowshoe loops.
All ages and skill levels are invited; it is not a race and will not be timed. Warm up with provided hot cocoa and soup afterwards.
Participants must bring their own snowshoes or cross country skis. The cost is $20 per person or $35 per family and can be bought online at Friends of Northern Champlain’s (FNLC) website. All proceeds will be used to support the organization’s mission to clean Lake Champlain and its watershed.
The unique event hopes to give people a chance to enjoy the outdoors and raise money for the Friends of Northern Champlain’s conservation efforts.
Friends of Northern Champlain (FNLC) has been working around the Highgate area on assessing its shorelines and preventing damage from stormwater and phosphorus, FNLC President Kent Henderson told the Messenger.
This is one of the reasons the group chose to hold the event in Highgate, he added.
This is the first Shoeski event the organization has held and members hope to inform people by providing educational materials and sharing information about the clean up projects they are doing.
The Shoeski will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Choinere’s Farm in Highgate. Tickets for the event can be bought on The Friend’s of Northern Champlain’s website.
