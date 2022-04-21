The 2022 Spring Book, Postcard and Ephemera Fair will be held on Sunday, May 15, 10 am – 4:00 pm, at St Albans City Hall, 100 North Main St, St Albans. Hosted by the Vermont Antiquarian Booksellers Association (VABA), the Fair celebrates 28 years this year and features sellers from across the state who bring exciting inventory–such as old Vermont maps, colorful cartes de visites, (postcards) and first editions–for show.
In an age of screens and internet books, why a book fair?
An old, printed book provides layers and stories extending beyond the book’s written plotline. Consider how the book is bound, the paper, ink, font or type style. The drawing and printmaking of graphic images often used in children’s books is more artistically compelling than today’s screenshots or memes. Often, the decade in which a book was created is not only reflected in composition and materials used to make it, but also in artwork and illustrations and typeface. Vermont ephemera such as trail maps, nature guides, and journals from early farmers and wanderers harken back to early Vermont nature, before the threat of climate change. Finally, early editions of American classics, such as Henry Miller’s banned works, also bring history to the fingertips The sellers represented at the Fair are experts in deconstructing the historical aspects of a vintage book. Seeing a collection in person reminds one of the importance of the printed page. The Book Fair is an experience not to be missed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.