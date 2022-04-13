Spring is here, and with the season often comes an urge to cast off of the trappings of winter by cleaning out and refreshing your space.
The Messenger wants to know: What home improvement projects are you taking on this spring?
Tell us about your spring clean outs, kitchen renovations, garden preparations and more.
What projects are you proud of? Are you completing the work yourself or hiring someone else? What roadblocks or challenges are you hitting? Are you being impacted by supply chain shortages?
Send your comments and photos to news@samessenger.com.
