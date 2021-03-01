TUESDAY, MARCH 2
Take-out Chicken Dinner
When: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Saint Paul’s UMC Church, St. Albans
Details: Let someone else do the cooking this Town Meeting Day! Reserve your dinner of chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and chocolate cake by calling 802-524-5632 or by visiting Saint Paul’s Facebook page. Cost is $10 and pick-up is contactless.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
Curbside Craft: Modge Podge Shamrock
When: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Highgate Library and Community Center
Details: Pick up a free craft kit from the library on Wednesday to cut out and decorate your very own four-leaf clover.
Bearing Witness and the Endurance of Voice
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: During this free event by the Saint Albans Museum, participants will learn the importance of poet and orator Lucy Terry Prince. While still enslaved in 1746, she wrote “Bars Fight,” the oldest known poem in the United States written by an African American. Pre-register to receive the Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3bP0hkr
Learn to See and Identify Bird Subspecies
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: Join the North Branch Nature Center (NBNC) to learn what subspecies are common in Vermont, how to identify them and how to see and hear birds both in your backyard and on the mountain. This presentation will be led by Richard Littauer, an avid birder and member of the NBNC board. Join on Zoom: https://bit.ly/3b6ozY4
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
Rainbow Shakers with a Pot O' Gold
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: Kick off March by making a St. Patrick's day themed rainstick or rainbowstick complete with a pot of gold. Pick up your materials at the library between 3-7 p.m. on Thursday and then watch the instructional Facebook livestream at 4 p.m. on Friday. This craft is suitable for children age 6 and older. Reserve your materials by emailing libraryprograms@fwsu.org.
