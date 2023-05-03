SWANTON — The bike path in Swanton just got a bit more exciting, with the introduction of the book “Azban’s Great Journey,” by Abenaki author Brian Chenevert, newly added to the story walk stations there.
The original suggestion was made by Abenaki Chief Joanne Crawford and became possible through a collaboration between the Swanton Public Library and the Abenaki Nation of the Missisquoi. The two organizations share a partnership that has bloomed beautifully and is proving mutually beneficial.
The story walk stations were originally built by the Swanton Public Library through grant funds from RiseVT and have been a fabulous way for both adults and children to enjoy time outdoors and reading stories simultaneously.
When approached about the idea of allowing the Abenaki Nation of the Missisquoi to utilize the stations for displaying an Abenaki story, library director Abigail Gaudette didn’t hesitate to give permission. Likewise, Abenaki author Brian Chenevert was equally generous in allowing stories from his book, “Azban’s Great Journey” to be displayed and was enthusiastic about the endeavor.
The book follows Azban, the trickster, on some of his mischievous adventures and leaves the reader guessing what he’ll come up with next.
It was important to Chief Crawford that an Abenaki story be shared. She noted that storytelling is an important part of Abenaki culture and is a way in which they have carried their beliefs, knowledge and history.
If you’d love to find out what the playful Azban has been up to, come read his stories. The stations begin at the trail entrance across from the Swanton Central School entrance on Fourth Street in Swanton, heading towards Grand Avenue and on to the bridge over the river.
